Perth man accused of 'sextorting' 245 girls by posing as teen celebrity on social media

Source:  AAP

A Perth man accused of posing as a teenage social media celebrity to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images and videos is facing further charges, with 245 victims now linked to his alleged offending.

The 25-year-old is accused of using the fake identity to befriend girls in Australia and overseas before blackmailing them into performing sexual acts on camera.

He was first charged in October with offences related to 112 victims after Australian Federal Police investigators were tipped off by the United States' Homeland Security and Interpol and seized electronic devices from his home.

Police alleged the man pretended he was a 15-year-old boy in sexually explicit interactions with one victim, a 13-year-old American girl.

He allegedly threatened to send screenshots of an edited conversation to her family and friends if she did not comply with his demands.

The AFP today said the man now faced a total of 247 charges related to 245 alleged victims.

Police have not ruled out laying further charges.

The man was initially granted bail but it was revoked days later after he allegedly breached the conditions.

He will face Perth Magistrates Court via videolink today.

The AFP and West Australian Police are working with international law enforcement agencies and social media companies to identify victims and provide them with support.

Anyone targeted by "sextortion" is advised to stop sending personal images or videos, gather as much evidence as possible including screenshots and report the matter to police.

