Perth lockdown to end as no new Covid-19 community cases in Australia

Western Australia's coronavirus lockdown will end as scheduled at midnight after the state again recorded no new community Covid-19 cases.

Perth, in Western Australia. Source: istock.com

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed Perth and Peel will exit lockdown but some restrictions will remain in place for the rest of the week.



"The short three day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do," he told reporters this afternoon.



"It was a circuit breaker we needed to limit community spread and keep our community healthy."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand will announce when the travel pause with Perth will end tomorrow after speaking with health officials.

Schools will return and people will be free to leave their homes and travel to other regions but must continue to wear face masks.



"We need to be cautious when we come out of lockdown as the virus could still be out there," the premier said.



Two locally-acquired cases have been confirmed after the virus leaked out of the Mercure quarantine hotel last week.



Authorities have identified 354 close contacts of confirmed cases and 222 have so far returned negative test results.



Out of 748 casual contacts identified, 329 have tested negative with other results pending.



More than 29,000 tests have been conducted since Friday.



The guest at the Mercure whose infection led to the outbreak had travelled to India last December to attend his own wedding.



Both he and his bride tested positive in hotel quarantine upon returning to Australia earlier this month.



Genomic testing has confirmed the virus spread from the couple to several other guests in nearby rooms, including a Melbourne man who did not test positive until after he had completed quarantine and spent five days in the community.



Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews defended the wedding travel exemption amid a growing war of words between the state and federal governments.



"When the exemption was granted for that individual it was absolutely in line with the criteria at the time," she told Perth radio 6PR on Monday.

