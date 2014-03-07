Perth girl, 11, shocked by 230 volts when she touched a garden tap to get payout

Source:AAP
The mother of an 11-year-old Perth girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after a severe electric shock at their public housing property says she expects to get an ex-gratia payment from the state government.
'Mum': Silent girl, given up as vegetative and brain dead after being shocked by 230 volts, stuns doctors with first word
Denishar Woods was shocked with up to 230 volts when she touched a garden tap at a Beldon property in March.
Her mother Lacey Harrison told AAP on Thursday she had met with Housing Minister Peter Tinley and a lawsuit against the state government was likely to be settled out of court.
