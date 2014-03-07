 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Perth girl, 11, shocked by 230 volts when she touched a garden tap to get payout

share

Source:

AAP

The mother of an 11-year-old Perth girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after a severe electric shock at their public housing property says she expects to get an ex-gratia payment from the state government.

Tap water

Source: 1 NEWS

'Mum': Silent girl, given up as vegetative and brain dead after being shocked by 230 volts, stuns doctors with first word

Denishar Woods was shocked with up to 230 volts when she touched a garden tap at a Beldon property in March.

Her mother Lacey Harrison told AAP on Thursday she had met with Housing Minister Peter Tinley and a lawsuit against the state government was likely to be settled out of court.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:17
1
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:27
2
The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.

Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

00:30
3
The incident occurred on Church Street, Green Island, on Tuesday.

Watch: Man films surreal encounter with emu gone walkabout on Dunedin street


00:25
4
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

5
Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Eleven-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home, mum charged by police


00:27
The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.

Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.

00:52
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Most watched: Scary video shows man with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.

00:23
Scaffolding covering a high-rise Sydney construction site has caught fire, with dramatic footage showing flames shooting up the building.

Watch: Sydney CBD high-rise engulfed with flames after scaffolding catches on fire

Workers have described the speed with which building lit up - "You could see balls of hay catching on fire."

02:59

'Is there a need for hats or beanies?' Board considers rule change after Southland principal bans beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


00:25
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Over a dozen people were hurt, including two seriously, when the bus rolled on a major tourist route.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 