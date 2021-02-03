Perth bushfire that's destroyed dozens of homes flares amid gusty winds

An out-of-control bushfire in Perth's northeast has destroyed more than 70 homes, with residents to the north of the blaze told they are in immediate danger.

The massive blaze with a 126km perimeter is moving in a northwesterly direction along the city's coastal plain after destroying 71 homes near the hills town of Wooroloo on Monday night.

Residents in the suburbs of Shady Hills View and Bullsbrook - where the RAAF Base Pearce is located - have been told it is too late to leave.

The DFES said people in or around Clenton Road and Berry Road at Gidgegannup need to shelter in place or actively defend only if they are prepared to the highest level.

Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Operations Craig Waters said the shifting wind was making life tough for firefighters.

"We've had three outbreaks ... one on the northwest corner of the fire which is going to threaten Shady Hills in a couple of hours," he told reporters yesterday.

"Tonight, given the terrain, will be extremely dangerous."

The blaze has also broken containment lines on the southwest corner of the fire near Avon Ridge Estate and to the north along Berry Road in Gidgegannup.

"One of the biggest issues is the terrain around the fire areas, it's very steep... a lot of valleys, a lot of hills, so we're experiencing really flukey winds," Mr Waters said.

"The fire has (also) been spotting well ahead of the main head fire.

"We're asking all community members (in warning areas) to enact their fire plan."

Premier Mark McGowan said WA was enduring an unprecedented crisis.

"We're facing disasters on two fronts - the devastating bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic," he said, referring to a five-day lockdown for metropolitan Perth, the Peel region and the South West.