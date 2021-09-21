TODAY |

Perth babysitter facing almost 200 child sex charges

Source:  AAP

A 23-year-old Perth man who allegedly used an online service to advertise himself as a babysitter is now facing almost 200 child sex charges.

Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham advertised his services online and is now facing nearly 200 charges. Source: Nine

The man, named by 9 NEWS as Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham, was originally charged with four offences against three children in his care.

But police said on Monday a further 190 offences had been added, with the case against the Bennett Springs man now relating to a total of 12 children aged between eight months and nine years.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between July 2020 and August 2021 and include possessing child exploitation material, indecent dealings with a child, and procuring or encouraging a child to engage in sexual behaviour.

Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham Source: Nine

Harries-Markham will appear next in Perth Magistrates Court on October 18.

