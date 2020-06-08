TODAY |

Personal transport which uses autopilot helping move passengers at Tokyo airport

Source:  Associated Press

An autonomous mobility system that works like a wheelchair without anyone pushing it is scuttling around a Tokyo airport to help with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Autonomous Drive System at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The personal mobility machine seats one person and runs on its own without crashing, even when people jump out unexpectedly, for about 600 metres on a pre-programmed route at Haneda International Airport, WHILL, the company behind the technology, said yesterday.

WHILL Chief Executive Satoshi Sugie said robotics and autonomous driving technology that reduce the need for human labour are a good match for these times of “living with" the coronavirus.

“We are rapidly developing our business in order to help restore a world where people can enjoy moving around with peace of mind,” he told The Associated Press.

The ride lasts just several minutes, travelling from security clearance to the boarding gate at a maximum speed of 3.5 kilometres (2 miles) per hour.

But hopes are high that the technology, which uses sensors and cameras, can help in other places, such as hospitals, parks and shopping centres. Labour shortages are a problem in Japan, as well as other nations.

Tests have been carried out at various airports since last year, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and the company hopes to introduce it at airports around the world.

The person on the machine can start or stop it through a tablet controller. It runs on lithium-ion batteries and returns automatically to where it started.

Anyone needing help walking long distances can use it at Terminal One at Haneda, for what’s referred to as that “last-mile mobility,” according to WHILL, based in Yokohama, Japan.

Although vacuum cleaners, machines carrying things and talking robots are already moving about at airports and other places, personal mobility that runs autonomously is still relatively rare in public places.

World
Technology
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:50
Air New Zealand fronts up over $100 million refund problem
2
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
3
Life in Level 1: What New Zealanders can and can't do under new restrictions
4
Fair Go: Victims of rogue roofer who took more than $250k from them call for tougher sentence
5
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust celebrates 50 years of saving Kiwis' lives
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man drives at protestors in Seattle, shoots one

Jetstar announces airfares from $21 as new domestic flight schedule released

US man who blew off own hand in explosives accident wanted to target 'hot cheerleaders' - FBI
01:50

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case carried a gun, was 'intimidating', Praia da Luz locals say