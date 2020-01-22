TODAY |

Person who travelled to US from China diagnosed with suspected coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS and Associated Press

A person who recently travelled to China is believed to be the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man is in good condition in a Seattle hospital, having recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. Source: Breakfast

The news was announced by health officials, Associated Press reports.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after travelling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began.

The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

A Brisbane man is in isolation in Australia after being diagnosed with the virus, having also recently visited family in Wuhan.

Read more
Fears man in isolation in Brisbane may have coronavirus after trip to China

Last month, doctors began seeing a new type of viral pneumonia — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — in people who spent time at a food market in Wuhan.

More than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan, according to the World Health Organisation.

The count includes six deaths — all in China, most of them age 60 or older, including at least some who had a previous medical condition.

Officials have said it probably spread from animals to people, but this week Chinese officials said they've concluded it also can spread from person to person.
 

World
Health
Asia
Food and Drink
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
3
'Urgent' changes to junk food ads needed amid grim South Auckland child obesity rates - health officials
4
Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties
5
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease
00:13

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties

Survivor stories spotlight 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
02:07

Questions over whether New Zealand knows enough about cannabis ahead of referendum