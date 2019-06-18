Person saved by off-duty police officer after home explodes in New Jersey

A home in northern New Jersey was levelled by an explosion overnight, but the lone person inside the residence escaped serious injury when they were pulled from the burning rubble by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby.
The explosion occurred around 11.30am (local time) in Ridgefield. Heavy flames and a large plume of smoke soon became visible as the two-story home quickly crumbled to the ground.
Neighbours reported hearing a blast shortly before the fire broke out, but it wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion.