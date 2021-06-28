Person passes out at illegal Sydney birthday party, awakes to police issuing fine

A Sydneysider passed out at an illegal office birthday party and awoke to a $1000 fine for breaching coronavirus restrictions.



Police patrol past the Sydney Opera House during lockdown. Source: Getty

The person was among seven fined after a tip-off alerted police to a gathering inside a small George Street office suite.



Inside, officers uncovered "birthday cake, alcoholic drinks, birthday food" and the person passed on the floor, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said today.



But police couldn't find evidence of mask-wearing or a good reason to have a party.



All seven left the Sydney CBD party with $1000 fines in hand for breaching the citywide lockdown restrictions.



Another of the 160 people fined in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning was a Merrylands man who travelled more than 30 kilometres to Bondi police station.

Told to leave the police station, the man was seen using gym equipment at the beach.



He ran from police but was chased down and fined.



"Every single day, we find people that clearly want to step outside the (public health) orders for selfish reasons," Worboys told reporters.

