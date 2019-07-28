Person dressed as clown sparks brawl on cruise ship

British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.

Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.

He tweeted today that the brawl apparently started when a "passenger dressed as a clown" upset a group of passengers.



"Passengers used furniture and plates as weapons," Mr Gaisford said on Twitter. "Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought."

A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.