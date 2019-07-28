Person dressed as clown sparks brawl on cruise ship

British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.
Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.
He tweeted today that the brawl apparently started when a "passenger dressed as a clown" upset a group of passengers.
"Passengers used furniture and plates as weapons," Mr Gaisford said on Twitter. "Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought."
A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday (local time), according to British media. Police said two people were arrested.