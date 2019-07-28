TODAY |

Person dressed as clown sparks brawl on cruise ship

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.

Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.

He tweeted today that the brawl apparently started when a "passenger dressed as a clown" upset a group of passengers.

"Passengers used furniture and plates as weapons," Mr Gaisford said on Twitter. "Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought."

A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday (local time), according to British media. Police said two people were arrested.

Security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard the ship after the late-night melee. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dressed as clown sparks brawl on cruise ship
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels
4
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
5
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks suffers a dislocated shoulder during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Brodie Retallick 'on his way to hospital' after injury against Springboks
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Scottish rape suspect thought to have faked his own death arrested in US

Woman dies in Alaska trying to reach famed bus from Into the Wild book
, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Two strong earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines early Saturday. (Agnes Salengua Nico via AP)

At least eight dead, 60 injured as quakes shake northern Philippine isles

Austrian triathlete describes how she 'persuaded kidnapper to release her'