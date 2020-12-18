TODAY |

Person dies after Cyclone Yasa makes landfall in Fiji, further deaths expected

One person has died after a portion of his house fell on him as Tropical Cyclone Yasa made landfall in Fiji last night, with further deaths expected.

Over 20,000 people are currently taking shelter in 400 evacuation centres set up across the country as Cyclone Yasa battered Bua, on the island of Vanua Levu, last night, bringing with it the threat of strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

"Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 205 km/h with momentary gusts to 285 km/h. The cyclone is moving southeast at about 22 km/h," the Fiji Meteorological Service said this morning in a Facebook post.

Concerns have since been raised about the state of the buildings. 

"The room we are in, it's wet with no place to sleep. People are on the desk and the school, the roof has blown away except for the room we are in," a local staying at one of the shelters, Aishani Vandhana, told 1 NEWS.

"Maybe by God's glory, we are safe. All the roof has blown away, our room is safe."

Cyclone Yasa hits Fiji overnight, bringing destructive winds and downpours

Others, meanwhile, have taken shelter in caves, barricading themselves from the Category 5 storm.

The entire island nation was placed under curfew overnight with a state of national disaster declared.

The curfew was lifted at 7am today (NZT).

