TODAY |

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia

Associated Press
More From
World
Science
Animals

Russian scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head of a wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25 per cent bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, the head of an Ice Age wolf is seen after found during an expedition of the Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia near Belaya Gora, Abyysky region of Sakha Republic, Russia. , but thanks to Siberia's frozen permafrost its brain, fur, tissues and even its tongue have been perfectly preserved, as scientific investigations are underway after it was found in August 2018. (Albert Protopopov/Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia via AP)
Experts believe the wolf roamed the earth about 40,000 years ago. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Science
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
s
Wallabies coach breaks silence over Israel Folau's sacking - 'Something had to give'
2
Timber will be the main cargo, but there’s support for a regular passenger service, too.
After seven long years, crucial railway link between Napier and Wairoa re-opens
3
Waisake Naholo. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby Quarter Final. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 21 July 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
As it happened: Highlanders secure crucial bonus point win after scoring six tries in first-half frenzy against Waratahs
4
The Government today offered teachers a new deal that would get most a $12,000 salary rise.
Jacinda Ardern explains where extra $271 million for teachers' new pay offer came from
5
Rat
Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Rat

Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
01:09
The US military released the footage after yesterday's alleged attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Watch: US military releases video it claims to show Iran removing unexploded mine from tanker
Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days
President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kim Kardashian returns to White House to talk criminal justice alongside Trump