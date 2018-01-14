'People were very concerned' - warning of ballistic missile mistakenly sent in Hawaii

Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday (local time) was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it's a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

Kiwi Kriysia Lanigan was at the popular tourist hotspot Hanauma Bay on the island of O'ahu when she saw people starting to "rush around" and "pack up their things quickly."

"I checked my phone. There was an emergency alert, like New Zealand were send during a civil emergency except we were given a warning of an incoming ballistic missile."

"People were very concerned and the park rangers announced every had to clear the beach and head to higher ground."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on a false alert that Hawaii was under the threat of being hit by a ballistic missile.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says it "was purely a state exercise."