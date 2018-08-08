 

'People were screaming, people were injured' - New Zealand woman caught up in deadly Indonesia quake helps victims

RNZ rnz.co.nz
A New Zealander caught up on the Lombok earthquake has described helping the injured and dying.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday night and has killed at least 105 people.

Charlotte Fenwick was having dinner with friends when the earthquake hit.

"We were moving metre to metre side to side, up and down, people were screaming and running away from any structures and trees," she said.

Shivaya Reo, mother of Natalie Jameson, says her daughter and fiancee had finally made it to safety in Bali. Source: 1 NEWS

She immediately began to help people, who were impaired in a state of shock.

"One of the guys that I was with started having a full-blown panic attack ... so I sat down the ground and had him lie on the ground and lean back against my body and got him to calm down using some yoga breathing practices," Ms Fenwick said.

"I had to go home and get my friend and she was immovable with shock as well."

She then managed with her group to cycle across the island to the town where people grouping and helped the injured at the emergency triage centre.

New Zealand holiday-makers have began to return home after the quake. Source: 1 NEWS

"We saw walls that had collapsed, houses that had caved in on themselves, people were screaming, people were injured," she said.

"Once I got to the triage centre I stayed there for the rest of the night tending to people who were very, very seriously wounded.

"We first tried to do what we could to stop any heavy bleeding, apply pressure bandages, for those with broken bones we made makeshift splints out of pieces of wood that we found."

Other volunteers went around the island to chemists, trying to get saline drips, painkillers and bandages.

She said two people at the triage centre died overnight while two did not make it on their way to the centre.

Ms Fenwick was evacuated to Bali last night.

Video and still images after the quake showed hundreds of tourists on the Gili Islands flocking to the beach to be evacuated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there was no indication any New Zealanders were injured.

There are currently 737 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Indonesia and 28 registered in Lombok.

Residents survey the destruction to their village caused by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.
Residents survey the destruction to their village caused by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia. Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry overnight for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like "letter boxes" and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians — including some Conservatives.

Mohamed Sheikh, founder of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's article had been "totally out of order."

Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticised Johnson for comments he said "many people would find offensive."

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.

Latin-spouting, tousle-headed Johnson is a former mayor of London and one of Britain's best-known politicians. He resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing "the Brexit dream" with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc next year.

The resignation solidified Johnson's position as a leader of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over its attitude to the EU.

Many expect May to face a leadership challenge if faltering Brexit negotiations don't improve — and Johnson is likely to be a contender to replace her. Some suspected Johnson's burqa comments were intended to boost his appeal among right-wing members of the party.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, said Johnson was using Muslim women as a "convenient political football to try and increase his poll ratings."

"These were offensive comments but clever politics," she said. "Boris knew the effect and the impact that this kind of dog-whistle politics would have."

Several European countries, including France, Belgium and Denmark, have banned face-covering veils in public, but none of Britain's main political parties supports such a restriction.

The prime minister's official spokesman, James Slack, said "such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.
Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Associated Press
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla electric car company private and shares roar

Associated Press
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today that he is considering taking the electric car maker private, causing the company's stock to spike.

In keeping with his unorthodox style, Musk made the out-of-the blue announcement in a terse tweet.

He said he may take the company private at $US420 a share and already has secured funding.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk tweeted, following up with "good morning" and a smiley emoji.

His tweet came hours after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had built a significant stake in Tesla Inc., but it was unclear if that was the funding Musk was referring to.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter said Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had built a stake of between 3 and 5 percent of Telsa's shares.

Tesla did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

The company's shares were up more than 5 percent at more than $360.

It's highly unusual for the head of a major company make a significant announcement in such casual manner.

The tweet prompted questions about how serious Musk's intentions were.

His asking price of $420 would be 22 percent of Tuesday's closing share price, and nearly 9 percent above the stock's all-time closing high of $385.

The figure even drew some jokes on Twitter about whether it was a pot reference, with 420 being a common slang term for marijuana.

Musk's tweet came two weeks after Tesla revealed it had burned through $739.5 million in cash on its way to a record $717.5 million net loss in the second quarter, as it cranked out more electric cars.

Tesla has spent millions as it reached a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June.

The company says production is rising, with the goal of 6,000 per week by the end of August.

Musk pledged earlier this month to post net profits in future quarters, and he said he expects to company to avoid returning to the markets for capital and to be self-funding going forward.

Musk's abrasive style has often been a source of friction with Wall Street.

Earlier this year, he caused a stir during a first quarter earnings call when he angrily cut off two analysts whose questions annoyed him.

The CEO apologized to those analysts during the second quarter call.

Musk's other company, aerospace firm SpaceX, is privately owned.

The sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in Denver, Colorado.
