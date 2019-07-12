TODAY |

'People went flying' - Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 35 injured in severe turbulence

1 NEWS
More From
World
Travel

Dozens of people were injured when an Air Canada flight to Australia encountered unexpected turbulence, forcing the plane to land in Hawaii today.

The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence," about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement.

"Current information indicates there are approximately 35 people who appear to have sustained minor injuries," Mah said.

Emergency responders met the plane at the gate. Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman wasn't able to immediately provide details about what kinds of injuries were involved.

Passengers told news reporters the turbulence tossed people into the air, some hitting the ceiling.

"We hit turbulence and we all hit the roof and everything fell down, and stuff ... people went flying," passenger Jess Smith told CBC News.

"I watched a whole bunch of people hit the ceiling of the plane," said another passenger Alex MacDonald. "A couple of the air hostesses were bringing food out at the time, and they hit the roof as well. But as a whole people seem to be OK; didn't seem to be any major injuries."

Passenger Luke Wheeldon told Honolulu news station KTIV about half the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts. "There was no warning and then half of them, their head hit the roof all at once," he said. "And I went, 'Oh, this is a bad day.'"

The turbulence happened at 10,973 metres about 966 kilometres southwest of Honolulu, said US Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Gregor says crewmembers asked for medical personnel to meet the plane at the gate.

The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members, according to Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.

Air Canada was arranging hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu and options for resuming the flight, Mah said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Members of Hurricane Fall were on board the flight, in which up to 35 people suffered minor injuries. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rain (file picture).
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours likely for Auckland, Waikato
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
Members of Hurricane Fall were on board the flight, in which up to 35 people suffered minor injuries.
'People went flying' - Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 35 injured in severe turbulence
4
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Sydney, Australia - October 26, 2013: The Front window of the Law Courts in Australia, with the coat of arms of Australia.

Sydney family bailed over slavery charges
The bird taking a nap after its long Uber ride to a rescue centre.

Inebriated good Samaritans hailed heroes after paying for injured bird's Uber ride to rescue centre
Man arrested after climbing the gates of Buckingham Palace while the Queen was in residence.

Unwelcome visitor at Buckingham Palace ⁠— man arrested for breaching gates
A file image by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the Hayabusa2's shadow after its landing on asteroid Ryugu.

Japan spacecraft completes asteroid landing