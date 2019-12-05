TODAY |

People of Samoa 'heartbroken, disappointed' over ODT measles cartoon

Source:  1 NEWS

The Otago Daily Times cartoon which mocked the Samoa measles crisis has been shared across the Pacific island nation, leaving many in disbelief.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Garrick Tremain cartoon has been shared around the country as it grapples with the deadly disease. Source: Breakfast

Garrick Tremain's cartoon which was published on Tuesday depicts two women leaving a travel agency with one woman saying, "I asked "what are all the least popular spots at the moment?" She said the ones people are picking up in Samoa."

Controversial cartoon published in Otago Daily Times. Source: Twitter

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver is on the ground in Apia. She has seen and heard the effect the cartoon has had on the nation.

She said locals are "really heartbroken, disappointed and just a sense of disbelief about it."

"People here are devastated and they have always looked on New Zealand as being a place of support. 

"It is all over the internet, all over the social media groups. It's a big issue here." 

The death toll  from the measles epidemic sits at 60.

'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis

This morning, the ODT released a formal apology for printing the cartoon and is reviewing the future the cartoonist has with the news outlet.

World
Pacific Islands
Health
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
2
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
5
Two doctors combat measles misinformation with world-first technology
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal

Body found in search for third hiker missing in Australian outback
02:14

Hang red flags if you need measles vaccinations, Samoan government urges during shutdown

US Congress condemns China for crackdown on ethnic Muslims