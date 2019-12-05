People of Samoa 'heartbroken, disappointed' over ODT measles cartoon

The Otago Daily Times cartoon which mocked the Samoa measles crisis has been shared across the Pacific island nation, leaving many in disbelief.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Garrick Tremain's cartoon which was published on Tuesday depicts two women leaving a travel agency with one woman saying, "I asked "what are all the least popular spots at the moment?" She said the ones people are picking up in Samoa."

Controversial cartoon published in Otago Daily Times. Source: Twitter

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver is on the ground in Apia. She has seen and heard the effect the cartoon has had on the nation.

She said locals are "really heartbroken, disappointed and just a sense of disbelief about it."

"People here are devastated and they have always looked on New Zealand as being a place of support.

"It is all over the internet, all over the social media groups. It's a big issue here."

The death toll from the measles epidemic sits at 60.

'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis