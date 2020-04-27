TODAY |

People party on Paris street despite France's Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  Associated Press

The itch to dance in the fresh air proved too strong for some to resist in Paris after weeks of staying in their homes due to France's nationwide lockdown in place to battle the coronavirus.

Theatre technician Nathan Sebbagh blasted music from his balcony and people took a liking. Source: Associated Press

Out-of-work theatre technician Nathan Sebbagh had been blasting music from his balcony for half-an-hour every Saturday in what he described as an attempt to thank medics and keep people's spirits up during the virus pandemic.

But his goodwill gesture, which he dubs @discobalcons on his Instagram, over the weekend became a victim of its own success.

Video of Parisians dancing in the street this weekend, some wearing face masks, triggered both a buzz and criticism on social media.

Mr Sebbagh said the police also knocked at his door and gave him a ticking off, and on Sunday (today NZT) he issued an apology.

The 19-year-old said he carted the loudspeakers over from the now-closed theatre where he worked before the lockdown to add a bit of musical zest to the stay-home lives of his neighbours.

He said it wasn't his intention to draw a crowd.

