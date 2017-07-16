 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


People in Turkey will hear phone message from President on first anniversary of failed coup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mobile phone users making calls on the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup heard a message from the nation's president conveying them his good wishes.

At least 260 people died in the 2016 unrest.
Source: BBC

Omer Fatih Sayan, the head of the information and communications authority, confirmed that President Recep Tayyip's Erdogan recorded message was being played before the calls.

Erdogan is heard saying in his message: "As your president I congratulate you on the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, I wish God's mercy and grace for our martyrs and good health for our veterans."

Some 250 people were killed while more than 2,000 others were injured after thousands of people, heeding Erdogan's call, took to the streets a year ago to confront the coup-plotters.

The President says the country's top security advisory body will discuss tomorrow whether to further extend a state of emergency that was declared after last year's failed coup.

Erdogan also said he would approve "without any hesitation" any legislation that would be passed in parliament to reinstate the death penalty.

Thousands of people gathered outside the parliament, waving Turkish flags and holding up pictures of the 250 people who died confronting the coup-plotters.

Turkey's top cleric recited a prayer for the victims.

Many marched to the building clutching a 3 km-long flag, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

00:17
2
Jackie Velasquez and her younger cousins were crossing the road in Oakland when this shocking incident took place.

Graphic warning: US family miraculously survives after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing

00:30
3
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.

Watch: Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

00:55
4
Four of the five Kiwi sides will lace up their boots as finals footy begins next week.

Who plays who? 1 NEWS rugby guru Andrew Saville breaks down Super Rugby play-offs

00:27
5
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 