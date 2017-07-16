People in Turkey will hear phone message from President on first anniversary of failed coup

Mobile phone users making calls on the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup heard a message from the nation's president conveying them his good wishes.

Omer Fatih Sayan, the head of the information and communications authority, confirmed that President Recep Tayyip's Erdogan recorded message was being played before the calls.

Erdogan is heard saying in his message: "As your president I congratulate you on the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, I wish God's mercy and grace for our martyrs and good health for our veterans."

Some 250 people were killed while more than 2,000 others were injured after thousands of people, heeding Erdogan's call, took to the streets a year ago to confront the coup-plotters.

The President says the country's top security advisory body will discuss tomorrow whether to further extend a state of emergency that was declared after last year's failed coup.

Erdogan also said he would approve "without any hesitation" any legislation that would be passed in parliament to reinstate the death penalty.

Thousands of people gathered outside the parliament, waving Turkish flags and holding up pictures of the 250 people who died confronting the coup-plotters.

Turkey's top cleric recited a prayer for the victims.