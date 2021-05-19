People flee as 300-metre skyscraper in China wobbles

Scores of panicked people ran away from one of China's tallest skyscrapers after it started shaking.

The 300-metre-high SEG Plaza in Shenzen was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon (local time) after it wobbled, despite there being no earthquakes.

The skyscraper was completed in 2000 and is named after after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group. Its offices are based in the complex.

According to The Guardian, officials said no further movements of the building had been detected after the incident and no safety abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building had been found.