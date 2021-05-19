TODAY |

People flee as 300-metre skyscraper in China wobbles

Source:  1 NEWS

Scores of panicked people ran away from one of China's tallest skyscrapers after it started shaking. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scores of people could be seen running away from SEG Plaza in Shenzhen. Source: The Guardian

The 300-metre-high SEG Plaza in Shenzen was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon (local time) after it wobbled, despite there being no earthquakes. 

The skyscraper was completed in 2000 and is named after after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group. Its offices are based in the complex.

According to The Guardian, officials said no further movements of the building had been detected after the incident and no safety abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building had been found.

The interior and exterior components of the building also appeared undamaged, officials said.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
2
Queen Elizabeth's dorgi puppy dies, aged five months
3
'That lady tried to kill me' - Dashcam captures Otago driver's risky overtaking manoeuvre that nearly caused head-on smash
4
Orca rams dolphin mid-air in Mexico waters, captivating onlookers
5
Statement of claim made public for first time as civil case taken against Gloriavale
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:19

US mother accused of killing her kids with meat cleaver had been under scrutiny

Bill Gates' leadership roles stay intact despite allegations he pursued women at work
01:06

Israeli airstrikes topple six-storey building in Gaza as fighting shows no sign of abating
00:26

NZ’s nurse Jenny, who cared for Boris Johnson as he battled Covid, resigns from NHS citing lack of 'respect' for health workers