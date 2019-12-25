TODAY |

People evacuated, homes damaged by wildfire in hills over Chilean city

Source:  Associated Press

The federal government in Chile declared an alert today over a wildfire that had damaged dozens of homes on the outskirts of the port city of Valparaiso.

More than 80 houses on the outskirts of the port city of Valparaiso were engulfed by the blaze. Source: AAP

News video showed large tongues of flames along the hills overlooking the city. People walked through smoke carrying bags and even pets.

The National Forestry Commission of the Agriculture Ministry said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares were burned by afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area.

Firefighters from Valparaiso and Viña del Mar were being aided by helicopters and airplanes in battling the blaze.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said late in the day that at least 120 homes had been affected by the fire.

