 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Pentagon to use military bases to house immigrants

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Pentagon is preparing to build temporary camps for immigrants at two military bases, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said today.

Some have gone as far as labelling the situation as sanctioned child abuse.

Source: 1 NEWS

He did not name the two bases, but said the details are being worked out, including how much capacity is needed. The Pentagon had initially talked about four potential bases, but Mattis indicated the number is now two.

The Pentagon last week said it would make space available on military bases for as many as 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children detained after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

It wasn't clear if the housing would be limited strictly to children or if it would also involve families.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to Asia on Sunday, Mattis said the military has housed people in the past, including Vietnamese fleeing their country as well as Americans needing shelter in the wake of natural disasters.

"We consider that to be a logistics function that's quite appropriate" for the department, Mattis said.

The request for temporary shelter — amid a growing political battle over detained migrants — was made by the Department of Health and Human Services and accepted by the Defence Department.

HHS has assessed facilities on four military bases: Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, plus three bases in Texas: Dyess Air Force Base, Goodfellow Air Force Base and Fort Bliss.

The Pentagon has said it will have no role in operating the temporary shelters, which would be controlled by HHS.

A Pentagon memo to members of Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, said it has been asked to have the facilities available as early as July, through the end of the year.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

03:33
3
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling


4

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


5
Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France


Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France

Campbell Burnes breaks down all the action from the third Test.


03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.


08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 