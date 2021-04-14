TODAY |

Pentagon confirms footage of pyramid UFOs taken by US Navy personnel

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pentagon has confirmed the legitimacy of footage showing what appears to be a flashing pyramid-shaped UFO taken by US Navy personnel on a destroyer off the coast of California.

The images were taken onboard the USS Russell in 2019. Source: Twitter/@JeremyCorbell

According to the UK's Daily Telegraph, the video was taken from the USS Russell in July 2019.

The vision, shot with a night vision camera, shows three pyramid-shaped objects flashing in the night sky as they move.

"I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel," a Pentagon spokesperson told the Telegraph.

"The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."

The UAPTF referenced stands for the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force which is due to deliver a report to the US Senate in June on UFO military sightings.

The Telegraph states the report will also contain images of a spherical craft pictured descending into the water, also off the coast of California, from the USS Omaha.

The footage was originally obtained by film-maker Jeremy Corbell for an upcoming UFO documentary.

