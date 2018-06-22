 

Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children separated from parents

The Pentagon will make space available on military bases for as many as 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children detained after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, says a spokesman.

It comes as the President's wife Melania made a controversial visit to a migrant shelter.
The request for temporary shelter — amid a growing political battle over detained migrants — was made by the Department of Health and Human Services and accepted by the Defence Department, said the spokesman, Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.

A Pentagon memo to members of Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, said it has been asked to have the facilities available as early as July, through the end of the year.

It said HHS personnel or contractors for HHS "will provide all care for the children," including supervision, meals, clothing, medical services, transportation and other daily needs.

