Pensioner brought to tears by festive act after spending 20 Christmases alone

After revealing he had spent the past 20 Christmases alone, one pensioner was brought to tears recently by an act of kindness.

Terrance had, in an interview with the BBC, spoken up about how lonely the festive period has been since his mother died 20 years ago.

"I'll never forget her saying to me that, 'Without you bringing me my presents, I wouldn't have any presents, would I?"

Opening up about not even having Christmas tree, he was left speechless when students from the local college surprised him with some festive cheer.

"I always think, with anything, that unless you've actually been there you don't know what it's like," he said.

The group gifted Terrance his very own Christmas tree and helped him to decorate it before others surprised him by singing his favourite Christmas carol outside his front door.