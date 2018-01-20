 

Penguin surprises researchers in Antarctic by jumping into their boat

Associated Press

The little guy was curious to see who these visitors to Antarctic were.
Source: Associated Press

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

2

Four children rescued from sweltering cars as temperatures reach over 40C in Victoria, Australia

3

Cantabrians jolted awake as early morning magnitude 4.0 quake rattles Christchurch

4
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

00:30
5
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

02:08
The new school year is almost upon us bringing with it financial pressure.

Impending start of school year brings stress for parents looking to afford new gear

For some families it means giving up on a summer holiday.

00:38
Ms Ardern wants him to use the visit as a stop off on the way to look at Kiwis work on climate change in Antarctica.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulates Kiwi counterpart on baby news

Mr Trudeau is amongst several world leaders welcoming the announcement.

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".


 
