Penalty for climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge reaches new heights

An eight-year-old boy has died in the US after eating 180 times the lethal limit of methamphetamine, reportedly mistaking it for breakfast cereal.

The Indiana boy's father, Curtis Collman II, now faces up to 40 years in prison for neglect leading to the death of his son.

The 41-year-old man told police his son, named Curtis Collman III, had woken up hungry on June 21, but had told him there was no food in the house, WDRB reported.

Mr Collman III had left the meth on a plate in the house which was accessible to his eight-year-old son, and may have been mistaken for cereal because their house in Seymour was unlit.

Despite his son falling ill following eating the meth, Mr Collman III only called a female friend over to his house to help, who advised him to take his son to hospital.

In response to the friend's own attempts to ring emergency help, Mr Collman II allegedly ripped the phone out of her hand before brandishing a gun and threatening to kill all three of them.

The father then drove Curtis Collman II to his parents house where he began to turn blue and stiff.

Eventually, Curtis Collman II's grandfather called 911 and the the boy was taken to hospital.

The boy later died at hospital having ingested 18,000 nanograms of methamphetamine, when the lethal does is around 100 nanograms, the Seymore Tribune reported.