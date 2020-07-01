Penalties for residents of Melbourne Covid-19 hot spots who enter NSW defended by Premier

The NSW premier says penalties levied against residents of Melbourne coronavirus hot spots who seek to travel across the Murray are similar to those NSW residents face if they breach coronavirus regulations.

Limits on attendance numbers in NSW were relaxed from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there was no more than one person per four square metres of space.

But in the state's southern neighbour, residents of 36 Melbourne suburbs have been sent back into lockdown for a month in a bid to contain a high number of new coronavirus cases detected in the past fortnight.

Victoria on Thursday reported 77 new Covid-19 cases, compared with eight - all of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine - in NSW.

One Covid-19 patient in NSW is currently in intensive care.

Melbourne residents of Covid-19 outbreak areas who seek to enter NSW could from Thursday face six months' imprisonment or a fine of over $11,000.

NSW residents who return from Melbourne hot spots, meanwhile, will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday said the penalties were similar to those her state's residents would face if they skipped quarantine.

"The penalties we've put in place actually reflect what our own citizens are up for if they breach the guidelines (or) do anything which could harm someone else during the pandemic," Ms Berejiklian told the Nine Network.

She added that NSW health authorities would on Thursday beef up health checks at domestic airports for flights from Melbourne.

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from this week will also be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

But the NSW-Victoria border will not be closed.

The premier this week also warned against complacency on social distancing and hygiene measures, suggesting NSW residents were becoming lax.

Meanwhile, Anglicare could face a class action after 19 residents died at its coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.