 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Peace to men and women of the tormented Syria, where too much blood has spilled' - Pope Francis urges peace

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pope Francis wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and those who lost loved ones to terrorism.
Source: Associated Press

Decrying the suffering in Syria, Pope Francis today wished Christmas peace and hope for all those scarred by war and terrorism, which he said is sowing "fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities."

Some 40,000 tourists and Romans calmly endured long security lines to enter St. Peter's Square to see the pope on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he delivered the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and to the world") Christmas message and blessing.

Francis spoke sorrowfully of the suffering caused by the Syrian war, especially in Aleppo, pressing the international community to help negotiate a solution. He urged Israelis and Palestinians to "write a new page of history, where hate and revenge give way" toward building a future of understanding and harmony.

He also cited the "brutality of terrorism" in Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

In Nigeria, the pope lamented, "fundamentalist terrorism exploits even children," a reference to child suicide bombers. He expressed hope that dialogue would prevail over "the mindset of conflict" in both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The heavy security at the Vatican reflected apprehension in much of Europe, which is reeling from extremist attacks. Last week, 12 people died in Berlin when a Tunisian man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group plowed a truck through a crowd at a Christmas market. He was killed a few days later in a shootout near Milan.

"Peace to all those who have been injured or have suffered the loss of a loved one due to the brutal acts of terrorism that have sown fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities," the pope said.

Referring to the meaning of Jesus' birth, Francis said: "Today this message goes out to the ends of the Earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace."

His Christmas message also recalled Colombia, which has seen his personal intervention try to end Latin America's longest running conflict, and Venezuela, where a papal envoy has tried to facilitate talks between the government and the opposition as Venezuelans endure widespread food and medicine shortages.

Francis expressed concern over tensions on the Korean peninsula, and over Myanmar, which he said should "consolidate efforts to promote peaceful coexistence."

During Christmas Eve Mass in the basilica, Francis said Jesus' birth, in a humble stable, calls to mind how some children today must hide in underground bomb shelters, live on the street, lie on the bottom of overcrowded smugglers' boats, are given weapons instead of toys or aren't allowed to be born at all.

Throughout his papacy, Francis has denounced the Islamic extremist violence that has driven Christians from Mideast communities that date to Christianity's foundations. He has also demanded that Europe in particular do more to welcome refugees.


Related

UK and Europe

Religion

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Watch: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland


00:27
2
Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.

'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

3
Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

00:35
4
Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.

'Oh my god, it's dwarfed the Mount' – dozens of locals farewell massive cruise ship from Tauranga beach front

00:29
5
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ