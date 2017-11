Pauline Hanson wants to scrap 'nanny state' law banning sale of pre-mixed drinks in Queensland pubs, clubs

Australian politician Pauline Hanson has used a visit to a rum distillery to say One Nation will scrap Labor's "nanny state" law on the sale of pre-mixed drinks at Queensland's pubs and clubs.

Source: 1 NEWS

Labor last year outlawed the sale of "rapid intoxication drinks" at pubs and clubs after midnight, including shots, drinks with more than 45ml of spirits, and pre-mixed drinks with more than five per cent alcohol.

But Senator Hanson said there were enough checks and balances in clubs and pubs and Labor's law simply prevented adults from making adult decisions.

"Clubs and pub staff all have their RSA's (Responsible Service of Alcohol) which helps identify problem drinkers," she said.

"I'm tired of people being prevented from making their own choices in Queensland."

She said Labor's approach was death by a thousand cuts for distillers and a whole range of other businesses.