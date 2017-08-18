 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Pauline Hanson wants fines for those wearing Islamic coverings in public

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Australian senator who a month ago provoked an angry backlash by wearing a burqa in Parliament urged lawmakers today to ban full-face Islamic coverings in public places.

The One Nation party leader wore a burqa in parliament as part of a campaign against it.
Source: Associated Press

Pauline Hanson, leader of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration One Nation minor party, was arguing for proposed laws that she introduced into the Senate that would make wearing full-face coverings an offense punishable by a AU$4,200 fine.

Compelling others to wear such coverings would carry a prison sentence of up to six months and an AU$42,000 fine.

She proposes several exempt circumstances including entertainment and sport.

Three senators including Hanson argued over her bill before a majority of senators shut down debate until a later date.

Hanson, an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump, sat in the Senate last month wearing black head-to-ankle garments for more than 10 minutes before removing the veil.

Her actions were widely condemned by senators as insulting to Muslims, although it sparked public debate for and against her actions across Australia for days later.

"My reasoning to wear the burqa into this chamber was seen as a stunt, call it what you want, I really don't care," Hanson told the Senate today.

"Because the whole fact is that it's got Australians talking and Australians feel now they have a voice and it's created debate," she added.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has ruled out his conservative government ever banning Islamic face coverings.

But government's junior coalition partner, the Nationals party, on Sunday narrowly rejected an attempt to make such a ban party policy.

The party's annual conference rejected a proposed burqa ban 55 votes to 51.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, the Nationals' leader, had argued at the conference against such a ban, saying it could damage Australia's trade relations with Muslim-majority countries including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Hanson today said the Nationals were "clearly very divided on this".

Sam Dastyari, an opposition senator and an Iranian-born Muslim, told the Senate the burqa argument was "a ridiculous debate".

Muslims account for fewer than 3 percent of Australia's Christian-majority population of 24 million.

The French Parliament passed an act more than six years ago that made France the first European Union country to ban the niqab and burqa, the full-face or face-and-body coverings worn by some Muslim women, in public places. Others have since followed.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 837758720

Varnish cache server

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 