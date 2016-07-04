Pauline Hanson has Donald Trump party ticket but won't go

Australia's One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has tickets to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony but won't be making the trip to Washington.

The Queensland senator says her duties to her state - which she's been touring to announce candidates for the coming election - come first.

Pauline Hanson. Source: Twitter Pauline Hanson

Senator Hanson announced on Twitter this morning she had been gifted tickets to the January 20 ceremony.

"Would you believe it? ... what an honour!" she tweeted.

But she later said she wouldn't be attending because of work commitments.

"My duties to the people of Queensland & Australia come first."

Senator Hanson and her federal One Nation colleagues toasted Mr Trump's November election victory with champagne outside Parliament House in Canberra.

She saw similarities between herself and the Republican president-elect.

"Why I'm celebrating is that I can see that people ... around the world are saying, we've had enough of the establishment," she said at the time.

"I can see in Donald Trump a lot of me and what I stand for in Australia. I think it's great."

Officials expect up to 900,000 people to attend the ceremony in the US capital, with American federal politicians getting nearly 250,000 free tickets for seats to give away.