'Is this patriot enough?' Addressing racism, Asian American vet shows combat scars

An Asian American member of an Ohio community board, in an attempt to address the hate and prejudice he has seen, bared his chest to reveal scars he received while serving in the US military.

Lee Wong, 69, told board members his experience of having his patriotism questioned by people who said he did not "look American enough."

"They could not get over this face," Wong said during the March 23 public meeting of the West Chester Township Board of Trustees, for which he chairs.

Wong told of coming to America when he was 18 and eventual becoming a US citizen. He retired from the Army after 20 years of active-duty service.

"I want to show you something. I want to tell you because I'm not afraid. I don't have to live in fear, intimidation or insults," Wong said as he reveal the scars across the front of his chest.

"I'm going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism looks like. Here is my proof. This was sustained throughout my service in the US Military. Now, is this patriot enough?,' Wong asked