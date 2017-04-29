 

Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing jacket fetches a whopping $91k

AAP

A leather jacket worn by Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing has fetched $US62,500 ($NZ91,000) at auction despite calls from his niece for the sale to be stopped.

This 8-year-old has got all the moves – and apparently had no lessons.
Source: Breakfast

The late Hollywood star's widow, Lisa Niemi, said she had "mixed feelings" as she sold hundreds of his items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on Friday, including a silk shirt he wore in Ghost.

She said she wanted to share Swayze's memorabilia with his fans but refused to comment on opposition from his niece Danielle Swayze, who called the auction a "slap in the face".

She set up an online petition to stop the sale, insisting the items were family heirlooms.

Swayze, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 aged 57, wore the black leather jacket in 1987's Dirty Dancing when he delivered the famous line: "Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

It had a pre-sale estimate of about $US6000 and was bought by a Hollywood memorabilia collector, who gave his name only as Glenn.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987. (Photo by Vestron/Getty Images)

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987. (Photo by Vestron/Getty Images)

Source: Getty

Swayze's other belongings on sale included a surfboard from action thriller Point Break, which sold for $US64,000.

A torn T-shirt he wore in the 1991 movie fetched $US22,500, and his maroon silk shirt and trainers from 1990 film Ghost went for $US17,920.

Niemi, who who was married to Swayze for 34 years and remarried in 2014 to jeweller Albert DePrisco, said she decided to auction Swayze's items when she moved out of their New Mexico ranch.

She said a portion of the money raised would be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

