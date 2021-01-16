Past Covid-19 infection may give some immunity for at least five months - study

A new study from a UK public health body has found Covid-19 infection provides some immunity for at least five months.

In a report published by Public Health England, experts found that the antibodies created by people who have overcome the virus provided 83% more protection against reinfection for at least five months, compared with people who have not had the virus.

Among the 6,614 participants in the study, 44 potential reinfections were recorded.

Professor Alex Richter from the Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the University of Birmingham said the results are "really reassuring".

"For an individual, there's a really good chance that the antibodies you have are not only going to protect you from any infection, but for about 10-15 per cent that might get a reinfection, that the infection is likely to be much milder and unlikely to need hospitalisation," she said.

The study also found those who had built up immunity could still carry and transmit the virus.

Richter said the mixture of these natural antibodies, mixed with the vaccines currently being rolled out, would help reduce cases. But she warned this may be a slow process.