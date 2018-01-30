Passport please! Elephant casually strolls across border from China to Laos, and back

Source:Associated Press
A wild elephant surprised Chinese border officials when it turned up at their border checkpoint and carefully stepped over roadblocks to enter Laos.
China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday broadcast video showing the elephant taking a stroll into the neighbouring country at about 4.30am on Saturday.
Its trip abroad lasted less than two hours.
Just after 6am the elephant casually crossed the checkpoint in the opposite direction.
The broadcaster cited local border patrol officers as saying elephants often look for food in neighbouring areas during the cold winter months.
