Passionate protesters fashion own Women's March in tiny, remote Canadian village

A small group of villagers showed their solidarity with millions around the world on Sunday, braving the Canadian cold to make their voices heard.

Fifteen protesters fashioned their own Women's March, in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration in the tiny village of Sandy Cove in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This tiny group represented almost a quarter of the village's 65-strong population, The Independent reports.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by one of the protesters, Kadijah Photiades, and has been viewed over 150,000 times.

Organisers Gwen Quigley Wilson and Melissa Merrit wanted to make their voices heard in one of the worldwide marches but discovered the nearest rally was over two hours away from their home.

The small but vocal group marched for an hour between their local school and fire station.