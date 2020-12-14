Passengers spot man walking on plane wing minutes before take-off in Las Vegas

Passengers onboard a flight preparing to leave Las Vegas yesterday got a fright when they noticed a man sitting on the plane's wing.

Minutes before takeoff at McCarran International Airport, footage taken by passengers on the flight to Portland showed the man sitting and walking along the wing of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 plane.

He sat, walked and tried to climb the wing as police watched from below.

As officers slowly approached him, the man slid down and fell onto the tarmac.