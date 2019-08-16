Passengers scream in video shot inside Russian jet as it crash lands in Moscow cornfield

A passenger filmed from the window inside Ural Airlines Flight U6178 as it crashed into a cornfield in Moscow this morning.
People can be heard screaming as it crash landed without its engines blown out.
The Russian jet collided with a flock of gulls seconds after takeoff crippled both engines forcing the pilot to land in the field.
The quick thinking of the captain, 41-year old Damir Yusupov, drew comparisons to the 2009 "miracle on the Hudson," when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in New York's Hudson River after a bird strike disabled its engines.
The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off today from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport en route to Simferopol in Crimea.
The Emergencies Ministry said that 74 people asked for medical assistance after the incident. Health authorities said 23 people, including five children, were taken to the hospital, but all but one were released following check-ups.