Passengers scream in video shot inside Russian jet as it crash lands in Moscow cornfield

A passenger filmed from the window inside Ural Airlines Flight U6178 as it crashed into a cornfield in Moscow this morning.

People can be heard screaming as it crash landed without its engines blown out.

The Russian jet collided with a flock of gulls seconds after takeoff crippled both engines forcing the pilot to land in the field.

The quick thinking of the captain, 41-year old Damir Yusupov, drew comparisons to the 2009 "miracle on the Hudson," when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in New York's Hudson River after a bird strike disabled its engines.

The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off today from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport en route to Simferopol in Crimea.