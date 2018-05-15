 

Passengers recount terror of 'loud bang' as cockpit window breaks, sucking air out of plane flying over China

Associated Press

Passengers from a flight that was forced to make an emergency landing in southwest China's Chengdu City recounted the frightening experience after checking in a hotel near the airport on Monday morning (local time).

Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, China.
Flight 3U8633, operated by the Sichuan Airlines, made the emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province after part of the plane's cockpit window broke on the route from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Wang Qianlong, one of the passengers, recalled some details about the frightening moment, as he gave an interview in his hotel room soon afterwards.

"The lights suddenly went off. A flight attendant and her trolley were lifted in the air and then fell onto the floor. My seat was close to the aisle, so I could see the process very clearly. The attendant was hurt a little when she fell.

"After another passenger and I helped her to get up and seated her beside me, she put the oxygen mask on. Other attendants in safe positions repeatedly reminded the passengers to put on oxygen masks," Wang told a reporter about the chaotic moment.

"The plane suddenly lost weight and started to drop sharply, it should be a large fall. But it then became steady again, and remained steady until we landed at the airport," Wang added.

Another passenger Zhou Shili also described a similar experience in front of the camera.

"I suddenly heard a bang from the top of the plane, very loud. There was then a loud airflow noise, sounded like the air was pushed into the plane. That was a very loud noise. The whole cabin then went dark, and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling for every seat.

"Then the plane started to drop, but not for long before it was stabilized again," said Zhou.

Chinese civil aviation authorities has started the investigation into the incident on Monday morning.

No seriously injured were reported during the scare.

The passenger plane was manufactured by French company Airbus, and started service in July 2011.

