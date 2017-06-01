Passengers overpower man trying to enter cockpit during Malaysia Airlines flight

A Malaysia Airlines plane was forced to return to Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport less than 30 minutes into a flight after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, claiming to have explosives.



In a statement Malaysia Airlines said flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to Melbourne shortly after takeoff late on Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger.



MH128 returned to Melbourne "after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit".



The airline also stressed that "at no point was the aircraft 'hijacked'."



In air traffic control audio posted online, a male voice can be heard saying: "We have a passenger trying to enter the cockpit."



About three minutes later the same male voice can be heard saying the passenger was "claiming to have an explosive device, tried to enter the cockpit, has been overpowered by passengers."



"However we'd like to land and have the device checked," the voice says.



Photographs taken by other passengers aboard the flight showed heavily armed security personnel boarding the plane after its return to Melbourne.



The passenger was apprehended by airport security after the plane landed and was sent to a remote part of the airport.



Passengers reportedly subdued the person who tried to enter the cockpit of the Airbus A330.



News Corp reports MH128 left Melbourne at 11.11pm local time and reached 6400 feet before turning around and landing at Tullamarine Airport at 11.41pm local time.



All other flights were diverted to Avalon, near Geelong, with Melbourne Airport in lockdown at the time.

