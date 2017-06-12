Passengers horrified when pilot asks for 'show of hands' if they want to fly with broken engine

Passengers were left in a state of panic on an Easyjet flight after the pilot asked if they wanted him to fly with a broken engine.

The flight from Malaga to Bristol had already been delayed for 36 hours when passengers finally boarded the plane.

The pilot then announced one of the engines wasn't working and asked who wanted to try and jump start it.

According to reports he said there was a 50/50 chance of it working, and asked passengers to raise their hands if they wanted him to try it.

At this point panic broke out, with passengers demanding to get off the plane.

They were finally allowed an hour or two later.

Despite this, passengers praised the cabin crew and the pilot.