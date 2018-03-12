Passenger's bag may have knocked crucial switch causing yesterday's fatal New York helicopter crash

Federal investigators say they'll examine everything from flotation devices to passengers' bags to determine why a tour helicopter crashed and sank in New York City's East River.

National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said today it will be some time before that finding is made.

Yesterday's crash killed all five passengers aboard, except for the pilot, Richard Vance, who survived.

Dinh-Zarr said the helicopter's floats inflated, but investigators will look at whether they deployed properly.

A federal official told The Associated Press the pilot told authorities he believed a passenger's bag might have been responsible for the crash after hitting an emergency fuel shutoff switch.