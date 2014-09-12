TODAY |

Passenger plane carrying 100 people crashes shortly after take-off in Kazakhstan

Source:  Associated Press

A plane with 100 people on board has crashed near Almaty, Kazakhstan today.

Plane (file image). Source: Thinkstock

Almaty International Airport said nine people died today in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22am local time.  

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

