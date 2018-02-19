Passenger jet crashes in Iran, killing all 65 on board

An Iranian commercial plane crashed today in a foggy, mountainous region of southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board, state media reported.

An Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometres south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.



Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all on Flight No. 3704 were killed.

The plane carried 59 passengers, including one child, and six crew members.



Due to the weather, rescuers couldn't reach the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, state TV reported.

