Passenger jet crashes in Iran, killing all 65 on board

Associated Press

An Iranian commercial plane crashed today in a foggy, mountainous region of southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board, state media reported.

The Aseman Airlines plane crashed near the town of Semirom after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
An Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometres south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all on Flight No. 3704 were killed.

The plane carried 59 passengers, including one child, and six crew members.

Due to the weather, rescuers couldn't reach the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, state TV reported.

Tabatabai said the plane crashed into Mount Dena, which is about 440-metres tall.

Aseman Airlines is a semi-private air carrier headquartered in Tehran that specialises in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally.

The Iranian Red Crescent said it has deployed to the area. Authorities said they would be investigating.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

