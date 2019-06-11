TODAY |

Pasifika people fearful of vaccinations after infants' deaths in Samoa

rnz.co.nz
More From
World
Pacific Islands

By Indira Stewart of rnz.co.nz

A South Auckland doctor says the death of two babies in Samoa who died shortly after receiving the MMR vaccine last year has made many Pacific people fearful of getting vaccinated, despite urgent calls by officials to do so.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed 100 cases of measles with a significant rise in the number of cases found in South Auckland in just the past week.

The Counties Manukau DHB where the country's largest Pacific population reside is urging locals to make sure they're protected.

Dr Vaaiga Autagavaia, a locum in the Counties Manukau district, says many Pacific people need to be properly informed about what the risks are if they contract the virus.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Dr Take Naseri says the nurses involved have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" after babies Lameko and Lanna’s died. Source: 1 NEWS

    "There's a lot of fear among our community about the safety of the vaccines and particularly in Samoa, with the case last year where two children died after having the vaccine," said Dr Autagavaia.

    He said this is despite a recent announcement from Samoa's health ministry saying the deaths of those two babies were caused by nurses mixing the wrong liquid with the Measles Mumps and Rubella or MMR vaccine.

    Dr Autagavaia said he's doing his best to assure Pasifika people that the vaccine is safe.

    "It's a serious disease and we need as much protection as we can get," he said.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children. Source: 1 NEWS

      "Especially our Pacific population in South Auckland and Maori, should understand that everything has risks, but it is safe. And as healthcare promoters we wouldn't advise unless it was safe."

      David Holland is the Clinical Director of Infection services at Counties Manukau and he agreed,

      "It's the very effective defence that we've got against a very transmissable virus that will continue to be transmitted around a susceptible population unless we increase our vaccination rates," said Dr Holland.

      "The vaccination is very safe and it provides the best protection."

      According to the DHB, the MMR vaccine is safe for everyone except pregnant women, infants and those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses such as cancer.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Dr O’Sullivan said it shouldn’t take an epidemic to get people to get their shots. Source: Breakfast

        While the first Measles vaccine for babies in the country's immunisation register is scheduled at 15 months, Dr Autagavaia said there is lee-way for babies to receive the vaccine at 12 months if approved by their GP.

        Those who cannot receive the vaccine are at highest risk of severe illness or complications if they get measles and Dr Autagavaia said the only way to protect them is for everyone else who can be immunised to do so.

        "It's extremely important," says Dr Autagavia, "They're all vulnerable parts of our community so those that can be vaccinated, need to be vaccinated so that they're protected as much as possible.

        The degree to which people can become unwell with measles - it's a terrible disease when it gets to that stage so the more we can prevent it, the better for our communities and our families."

        The Counties-Manukau District has the largest Pacific population in the country with many of its suburbs in the highest deprivation bracket.

          Your playlist will load after this ad

          Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie. Source: Breakfast

          Dr Autagavaia said socio-economic problems mean that just getting to a doctor for many in South Auckland is a challenge.

          "Having a car in the first place often is something that a lot of our families don't have the resources for. So poverty and how our families live day to day does mean that simply going to the doctor is a challenge.

          "There is support there and I think we need to encourage and help each other. If you're going to be taking your child in to get checked or to get the immunisation, then talk to your family, talk to your neighbours and say "Maybe we could go in together".

          Mr Dr Autagavaia and Dr Holland are encouraging all those who may not be sure of their vaccination status to check in with their local doctor.

          A child in vaccinated for measles in Vanuatu after Cyclone Pam. Source: rnz.co.nz
          More From
          World
          Pacific Islands
          MOST
          POPULAR STORIES
          1
          Costco
          Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
          2
          Adam Zampa bowls against India
          Cricket World Cup Diary: Adam Zampa's not a cheat, just a bit silly
          3
          Korean citizen Kyung Yup Kim is accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009.
          Court of Appeal quashes decision to extradite New Zealand resident accused of murder to China
          4
          Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
          US writer rips into Football Ferns ahead of World Cup - 'The cockroaches of women's international soccer'
          5
          Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
          Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
          MORE FROM
          World
          MORE

          US Justice Department agrees to release key Mueller evidence to Congress
          00:39
          Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo gives details of the crash.

          One dead after helicopter crashes into New York City skyscraper
          02:29
          The Australian Federal Police’s forensics team hunt for biological clues to help police in their investigations.

          Canberra forensics lab helps solve some of Australia's most complex crimes

          A file image of a courtroom.

          Indian court convicts six for raping, killing eight-year-old girl in Kashmir