 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Partying Kiwi tour guide in Cambodia may have porn charges changed

share

Source:

NZN

Ten people arrested by Cambodian police, including a New Zealander, may be facing partying charges, rather than the initial pornography accusations.

Paul Martin Brasch was arrested during a pub crawl in Siem Reap.

Source: 1 NEWS

A New Zealander arrested in Cambodia may not be facing pornography charges, it has emerged.

Paul Brasch, 33, who is understood to have been been working as a tour guide, was among 87 foreigners arrested in Siem Reap at a pub crawl entitled "Let's Get Wet" last week.

Ten were initially charged with "producing pornography" but Siem Reap governor So Platong now says they were arrested because they allegedly ignored a warning to put a stop to their parties, the Phnom Penh Post reports.

He did not remember the name of the group that had been warned after organising a pub crawl two weeks ago - there are multiple such tours on offer in the tourist hotspot - but said that they had been asked to stop the event at Pub Street.

"They advertised about their activities in the form of leaflets," he said, adding no pornographic material had been found at either event. "They did not produce pornographic pictures."

The 10 suspects' lawyer, Sourng Sophea, told the Post that the group warned two weeks ago was different from Let's Get Wet.

He noted that two of his clients had worked for the other group in the past, but said they had promised to stop working there following the warning.

Brasch and his co-accused tested negative for drugs, Reuters reported this week.

According to Stuff, Brasch is originally from Auckland and attended high school in Taupo. A former colleague said moved to Southeast Asia about five years ago.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing Brasch with consular assistance.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:11
2
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster ride goes wrong

00:51
3
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

4
Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

01:05
5
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster ride goes wrong

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 