Parts of Thailand 'in a lot of trouble' after severe flooding affects more than 1 million

Heavy flooding in southern Thailand since New Year's Day has affected over one million residents across thousands of villages, according to the interior ministry's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

As of today, 10 of the 14 southern provinces had experienced flooding. The disaster has claimed 21 lives.

Over 20 main roads in southern regions have been affected, while the only major railway route leading to the south has also seen services suspended along several sections.

The mitigation department says that over 200 cases of severe flooding have been recorded in southern roads, and close to 60 bridges have suffered damage.

Residents said they have been hugely inconvenienced and face difficulties travelling to carry out grocery shopping and obtain other daily supplies.

Air travel has also been affected, with many flights near popular tourists attractions delayed, whilst one airport in the city of Nakhon Si Thammarat has closed due to flooding.

Many tourists on the island of Ko Tao bypassed the nearby Samui Airport and chose to fly onwards from the airport in the Surat Thani Province in order to avoid heavy delays in the worst affected areas.

"The rain must have been at least waist-high. So all roads were broken, a lot of buildings have fallen down. Ko Tao's in a lot of trouble right now. So there has been a lot of people leaving to go to other islands or head home," said one British tourist.