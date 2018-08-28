TODAY |

Parts of southeast Australia to hit 45 degrees as heatwave kicks in

Temperatures across southeast Australia are set to soar for at least the next four days, with some areas reaching 45 degrees.

Bondi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

Heat building over western NSW will push towards the coast over the weekend and early next week, forcing temperatures up to 16 degrees above average.

"We have a large high pressure system sitting out in the Tasman and inland trough and together they're acting to funnel in a hot northerly air mass into the state," the Bureau of Meteorology's Alexander Majchrowski said.

"We'll be experiencing severe to extreme heatwave conditions for much of the state over the next several days."

As a result, fire danger will be elevated on Sunday and Monday, with the RFS warning people should use the next few days to prepare.

"People need to take this seriously ... this season we haven't had these heightened fire dangers but we have now got to be prepared," RFS NSW director Peter McKechnie told reporters on Thursday.

Bega, on the south coast, is expected to reach at least 39 degrees on Monday, and western Sydney will be in the same range on Sunday and Monday.

Other parts of southern NSW could experience temperatures up to 45 degrees on Sunday and Monday, according to BOM.

Australia Day will be hot too, with temperatures unlikely to cool of until Wednesday.

Victoria will also see temperatures building to a peak on Monday, with most major centres in the state's north surpassing 40 degrees. NSW-Victoria border towns could endure temperatures up to 44 degrees.

