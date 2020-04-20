Parts of Queensland hammered by hailstones the size of baseballs as storm sweeps the region

Super-cell storms have dumped hail on parts of Queensland, with some places battered by stones the size of tennis balls.

The thunderstorms swept through the Capricornia and Central coast regions yesterday, hitting Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

"We've got reports of giant hail - eight to 10cm in diameter," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong told AAP today.

"That's like tennis-ball or even baseball-sized, with some even slightly larger ones as well."

The upper atmospheric trough that spawned the wild weather has since moved offshore and more sedate conditions are forecast for today.

Queensland Police are not aware of any widespread reports of damage.