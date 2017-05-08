Part of the Pacific on high alert as Cyclone Donna churns towards New Caledonia

A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific has been upgraded to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level.

Gusts close to the centre of Cyclone Donna were estimated to be as strong as 300 km per hour, according to the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards department, with the storm projected to make landfall late on Tuesday.

The storm has whipped up huge swells in the Coral Sea, with the centre roughly 200km north of New Caledonia, and 350 km west of the Vanuatu capital, Port Vila.

It was moving southeast at about 12 km/h.